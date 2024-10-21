Porsche unveils 2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Mumbai: The performance-oriented car maker Porsche has finally unveiled the 2025 model of 911 GT3 globally. The introduction comes at a time when the company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic 996-generation 911 GT3 range.

The track-focused car is powered by a 4.0-litre flat-six engine, generating a maximum power of 502 BHP, redlining at 9,000 rpm. The customers will, get a choice in transmissions between a 7-speed PDK automatic and a 6-speed manual.

The newly unveiled 911 GT3 flaunts an updated front fascia, featuring an updated bumper, complemented by carbon fibre accents at the front. It gets an oval-shaped LED headlight setup with a trending connected light bar strip at the back. There is a redesigned diffuser as well with a centre exhaust.

The company has included a new engine cover and a top-mounted rear wing. The upcoming version does not feature any black plastic elements from the rear. The latest model now gets new carbon bucket seats with removal headest. It also has a new digital instrument console and updated infoinment system.