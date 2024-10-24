Bengaluru to get relief as IMD forecasts light rain from October 24

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a reduction in rainfall across Karnataka starting this evening, bringing relief after heavy rains in the region. Meteorological expert C. S. Patil indicated that the intensity of rain, particularly in Kanyakumari, is expected to decrease significantly following a dip in barometric pressure.

Residents in areas such as Kolar, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, and Mysuru can expect light to moderate rainfall today, while other districts like Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada may see light rain from October 24 to 30. Bengaluru, in particular, is forecasted to experience moderate rainfall from October 24 to 26.

The weather changes are being influenced by Cyclone Dana, currently in the Bay of Bengal. Although the cyclone is predicted to have minimal impact on Karnataka, it may bring light rain to Bidar and Kalburagi. Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Orissa and West Bengal by midnight on October 24, with strong winds possibly causing damage in the affected areas.