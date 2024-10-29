Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Kolkata: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in the Bay of Bengal today morning (October 29). According to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred in Bay of Bengal at a depth of 16.1 km. No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

On October 22, an earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra’s Nanded district. Prior to that, on October 13, two earthquakes were felt across India — one in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and another in Udalguri, Assam. A 4.3 quake struck Chenab valley in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir on October 13. The earthquake epicentre was 4 km deep and was located at coordinates: Lat, Long 32.95, 75.83.

Later in the day, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam. The earthquake’s epicentre was located around 105 km north of Guwahati and 48 km west of Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.