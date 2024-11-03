NFDC, NFAI to Launch Major Initiative to Preserve India’s Film Heritage

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) are preparing to launch an ambitious project focused on preserving India’s rich cinematic history. This initiative will safeguard a wide range of film-related artefacts, including scripts, movie posters, disc records, lobby cards, costumes, and film magazines. The plan for this conservation project was discussed in a recent meeting chaired by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and attended by Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), where several key decisions were made to ensure effective preservation of these materials.

The project will build upon the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), which aims to restore classic Indian films and is expected to conclude in 2025. Officials noted that while the project is still in its early stages, one of its primary focuses will be the digitisation of disc records and other unique artefacts. They also hinted that additional initiatives and expert involvement will be outlined as the project progresses, with efforts to identify specific materials for digitisation and preservation being a top priority.

In addition to preserving items within NFDC-NFAI’s collection, the new project may extend to artefacts held by private individuals and institutions, including costumes, prosthetics, and set models. Once restored, these cinematic treasures could be displayed in public exhibitions, offering enthusiasts, researchers, and students a window into India’s film heritage. This initiative aligns with the NFDC-NFAI’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and protecting India’s cinematic legacy through accessible displays and exhibitions at its Pune facilities.