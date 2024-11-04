India Condemns Khalistani Attack on Devotees Outside Canadian Temple

India expressed strong condemnation on Monday over a violent incident outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, where men with pro-Khalistani flags reportedly attacked devotees with sticks. Videos of the attack quickly spread on social media, sparking widespread concern. The High Commission of India in Ottawa, in an official statement, described the event as “deeply disturbing,” noting that they had previously requested increased security from Canadian authorities for routine consular camps held in cooperation with local partners like the Hindu Sabha Mandir. The statement emphasized that such disruptions are unacceptable, especially for consular events intended to benefit both Indian nationals and Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the assault, reinforcing that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith safely. Trudeau shared his views on X (formerly Twitter), stating the violence at the temple was “unacceptable.” However, Member of Parliament Chandra Arya criticized the government, accusing it of allowing extremists to operate under the guise of “freedom of expression.” Arya claimed that Canadian Khalistani extremists had crossed a “red line” with the attack, arguing that extremists have deeply infiltrated Canadian institutions, including law enforcement, which he believes has led to a lenient approach toward Khalistani violence.

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) also condemned the attack, urging local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and stressing the importance of respect and understanding within the community. The OSGC highlighted the need for unity, mutual respect, and community support, asserting that violence has no place in society. They encouraged all community members and leaders to work together to foster a safer and more inclusive environment for people of all beliefs.