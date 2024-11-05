This bank’s UPI services will be unavailable on these days in November

Mumbai: India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank informed that UPI services will remain suspended on two days in November. The lender has scheduled a brief maintenance window for its UPI services to enhance the quality and reliability of its digital banking experience. Certain UPI functionalities, including financial and non-financial transactions, will be temporarily unavailable across platforms during this time.

HDFC Bank UPI Maintenance Schedule:

HDFC Bank will conduct essential system maintenance on the following dates:

November 5, 2024 from 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM IST (2 hours).

November 23, 2024 from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM IST (3 hours).

During these scheduled downtimes, the following UPI services will be temporarily unavailable:

Financial and non-financial UPI transactions for HDFC Bank Current & Savings accounts, as well as RuPay Credit Card holders.

UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik, and Kredit.Pe for all HDFC Bank UPI users.

‘It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank.??????? We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the efficiency of our services,’ the bank stated in an update on its official website.