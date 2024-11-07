Delhi’s Air Quality ‘Very Poor’ with AQI at 367

Delhi residents faced hazardous air conditions on Thursday morning, with the city’s air quality index (AQI) firmly in the “very poor” range. At 9 a.m., the AQI reached 367, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Notably, nine locations across the city, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, and others, recorded air quality levels in the “severe” category, indicating especially critical pollution levels.

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as “good” between 0-50, “satisfactory” from 51-100, “moderate” from 101-200, “poor” from 201-300, “very poor” from 301-400, and “severe” from 401-500. Clear skies are predicted for the day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting smog during the day and light fog at night, which could exacerbate the pollution effects for residents.

Thursday’s minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 18.0 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees higher than the seasonal average. The humidity at 8:30 a.m. was also high, standing at 94 percent, adding to the discomfort caused by the poor air quality.