Dubai Shopping Festival: Dh3 million cash prize announced

Dubai: The schedule of 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) was revealed. The mega shopping festival will be held from December 6 to January 12. There will be more than 50 concerts and events during the 38-day festival. There will be a drone show featuring 1000 drones twice a day as well as daily fireworks. Weekend fireworks will also be there at Hatta.

The organizers also announced cash prize of Dh3 million. This is the biggest ever single cash award being given away at the festival. The prize can be won by shopping at the Dream Dubai website and entering an online draw.

Also Read: COSTECH and Easygo partner to install 2,000 EV charging stations across Kerala

Shoppers also stand a chance to win a grand prize of Dh1.5 million and over 20kg of gold as part of a raffle draw by Dubai Gold and Jewelry group. For the first time ever, the tickets to win gold will be available online as well. Other prizes during DSF include daily Dh10,000 cash prize, brand new luxury cars and one million skyward points.