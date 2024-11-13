COSTECH and Easygo partner to install 2,000 EV charging stations across Kerala

The Kerala State Cooperative Institute of Information Technology Electronics and Communications (COSTECH) and Easygo Power Private Limited have launched a collaborative effort to establish 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout Kerala. This partnership, formalized in the presence of Dr. D. Sajith Babu IAS, Kerala’s State Cooperative Registrar, aims to build a comprehensive EV charging network by 2030, reaching urban, suburban, and rural areas. The project not only seeks to promote eco-friendly transportation and reduce carbon emissions but also plans to create income and job opportunities for small businesses and cooperatives across the state.

Easygo, a company specializing in manufacturing EV charging products in India, is focused on providing advanced, secure, and high-standard charging solutions. With their proprietary cloud management system and mobile app, Easygo makes it convenient for users to locate stations, charge their vehicles, and handle payments efficiently. The company has already installed high-capacity charging stations in Kerala districts such as Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Ernakulam, and they are working to expand services for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and eventually heavy-duty vehicles like buses and trucks.

This joint venture also aims to elevate the customer experience by including 24-hour operational stations that feature amenities such as coffee shops, internet cafes, and public information centers. Given the anticipated growth of Kerala’s EV market—with projections of over 1 million EVs on the road by 2030—the COSTECH-Easygo partnership is crucial for developing a robust charging infrastructure. The project aligns with central government guidelines and will offer technical support and bank loans to various organizations and individuals who meet space requirements, helping Kerala transition smoothly to a more sustainable transportation model.