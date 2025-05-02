Pakistan to Repatriate Stranded Citizens from India via Wagah Border

Pakistan has announced that it will continue allowing its stranded citizens in India to return through the Wagah border, following India’s decision to revoke visas in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The border, which was open until April 30, was shut on May 1, leaving about 70 Pakistani nationals, including children, stranded at the Attari border on the Indian side. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated it was aware of the situation and would receive its citizens if Indian authorities permitted their crossing.

The Pakistani Foreign Office also criticised India’s visa cancellation move, citing humanitarian concerns such as disrupted medical treatments and separated families. The Indian government had issued ‘Leave India’ notices to Pakistani nationals under various visa categories, setting deadlines between April 26 and April 29 depending on visa type. The decision came after terrorists linked to Pakistan killed 26 people in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, prompting India to tighten cross-border travel norms.

In response, Pakistan had mirrored India’s restrictions by suspending all cross-border travel from India, cancelling visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and asking Indian military advisers to leave the country. Though the border closure was enforced, Pakistan clarified that any of its citizens who had already crossed into India with valid documents before April 30 would be allowed to return via Wagah.