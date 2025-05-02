Centre boosts wheat procurement, caps sugar exports at 8 lakh tonnes

The Indian government has significantly increased its wheat procurement this year, reaching 256.31 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) so far—up from 205 LMT on the same date last year. This comes as a relief after three years of falling short on stock targets, although the current figure still lags behind the goal of 312 LMT for the Rabi marketing season. Major wheat-producing states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have all reported higher procurement, with over 21 lakh farmers receiving payments totaling Rs. 62,156 crore under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, which is set at Rs. 2,425 per quintal this year.

Despite the improvement, concerns persist due to previous years’ underperformance caused by weather challenges. In 2022–23, only 187 LMT was procured against a target of 444 LMT, and in 2023–24, it was 262 LMT against a target of 341 LMT. For the current season, procurement stands at 267 LMT against a 320 LMT goal. The Food and Public Distribution Ministry remains optimistic that this year’s figures will surpass last year’s totals, attributing the progress to awareness drives and prompt farmer payments.

In parallel, the Centre has introduced new regulations for the khandsari sugar industry to ensure timely payments to sugarcane farmers and improve monitoring of sugar diversion. Amendments to the 1966 Sugar Control Order will now regulate units with a crushing capacity of 500 tonnes per day, with 66 such facilities identified. Additionally, India will limit sugar exports to 8 lakh metric tonnes in the 2024–25 season, down from the 10 LMT allowed previously. So far, 3 LMT has been shipped and another 60,000 tonnes are awaiting dispatch at ports.