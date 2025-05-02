Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for second straight day

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined for second day in a row in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 70,040, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 8755, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 1640 per 8 gram. In last two days, gold price depreciated by Rs 1720 per 8 gram.

On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs92,660/10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 84,938/10 gram. Silver prices stood at Rs94,930/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures opened 0.35% higher at Rs 92,665 per 10 gram, up Rs 326. While silver July futures rose 0.46% to Rs 95,168 per kg, gaining Rs 439.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $3,240.34 an ounce. Gold has lost more than 2% so far this week, the steepest weekly fall since late February. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $3,248.80. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $32.47 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.8% to $966.08 and palladium gained 0.3% to $943.50.