Which fruits are best? Key facts you should know

Fruits are widely regarded as a healthy dietary choice and are often recommended by doctors due to their rich content of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. However, while all fruits offer health benefits, it’s important to consider their nutritional profile and how they affect metabolic health. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based physician, emphasizes that while fruits contain natural sugars like fructose and glucose, these are absorbed more slowly due to the presence of fibre—making whole fruits a better choice than juices or sweets. Still, consuming too much fructose, even from fruits, can lead to health issues like insulin resistance, fatty liver, and weight gain in some individuals.

A key factor in determining the health impact of fruit is its glycemic index (GI), which measures how quickly a food raises blood glucose levels. Low-GI fruits are generally better for metabolic health because they release sugar into the bloodstream more slowly. Dr. Kumar lists berries, apples, pears, cherries, peaches, plums, kiwi, and oranges as ideal low-GI options with good fibre and antioxidant content. These fruits are recommended for regular consumption due to their balanced sugar content and health benefits.

On the other hand, some fruits with higher natural sugar levels—such as bananas, mangoes, grapes, pineapple, watermelon, dried fruits, and fruit juices—should be eaten in moderation. These aren’t harmful but can spike blood sugar levels more quickly. The best choice of fruits and the right quantity to consume varies based on individual factors such as existing health conditions, physical activity, and body weight. For personalized dietary advice, consulting a doctor or nutritionist is advisable.