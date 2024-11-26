Nigerian National Arrested in Bengaluru for MDMA Sale; Drugs Worth ?77 Lakh Seized

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have arrested Kouassi Jules N. Guessan, a Nigerian national, for allegedly selling MDMA crystals in the city. The accused was reportedly involved in supplying the drug to a variety of customers, including college students and IT professionals. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the city’s drug trade.

During the arrest, authorities seized 515 grams of MDMA crystals valued at ?77 lakh. The drug, sold at ?15,000 per gram, was intended for distribution among a wide range of individuals in the city. Guessan, who has been residing in Bengaluru since arriving on a business visa in 2017, was found to be engaged in the illegal drug trade over the years.

Guessan is currently in the custody of the Soladevanahalli police for further investigation. This successful operation highlights the CCB’s dedication to tackling drug-related crimes and urges the public to remain vigilant, reporting suspicious activities to aid law enforcement in curbing the illicit drug trade.