Kerala MP Benny Behanan urges Centre for Nedumbassery railway station

In a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP Benny Behanan advocated for the establishment of a new railway station in Nedumbassery, citing its importance as a hub for domestic and international travelers. He pointed out that the lack of such a facility causes significant inconvenience to thousands of passengers arriving at Cochin International Airport, which has seen a steady rise in traffic annually.

Behanan underscored the potential benefits of the proposed station, particularly for interstate workers, commercial activities, and the tourism sector. He stressed that a modern railway station in Nedumbassery is vital to meeting the region’s growing transportation needs and urged the Ministry to prioritize and expedite the project for its implementation.

Additionally, Behanan highlighted the pressing requirement for a foot-over bridge at Divine Nagar Railway Station in Thrissur district. He noted that passengers are currently forced to cross tracks, leading to safety risks and frequent accidents. He emphasized that constructing the bridge is critical for ensuring passenger safety and eliminating the dangers associated with crossing the railway tracks.