Top 5 Vastu Plants for Home Decor and Prosperity

Here are the top 5 Vastu-compliant plants for home decor:

Money Plant (Crassula ovata):

This succulent is often associated with wealth and prosperity.

Place it in the southeast corner of your home or office, the zone of wealth according to Vastu.

Ensure it receives ample sunlight to thrive.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum):

Known for its air-purifying qualities and aesthetic appeal.

Place it in the northeast corner, the zone of spiritual growth.

Regular watering is essential for its health.

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana):

Symbolizes good fortune and prosperity.

Place it in the east or northeast corner of your home or office.

Ensure it receives indirect sunlight and water it regularly.

Tulsi (Holy Basil):

Considered sacred in Hindu culture and believed to bring positive energy.

Place it in the northeast corner of your home or garden.

Water it daily and keep it in direct sunlight.

Areca Palm:

An excellent air purifier, it can help improve indoor air quality.

Place it in the southeast corner of your living room or bedroom.

Ensure it receives ample sunlight and water it regularly.