Mahindra XEV 9e launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra has unveiled the XEV 9e and BE 6e as the flag-bearers of the brand in the modern world of electric cars. Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced two sub-brands for electric vehicles, BE and XEV. The automaker has officially revelaed 6e and 9e electric SUVs under the BE and XEV brands.

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The deliveries of the EV will begin in February 2025.

Mahindra XEV 9e was widely considered to be an electrified version of the XUV700. The front fascia of the EV consists of a triangular headlamp cluster, which is surrounded by LED DRLs on two sides that continue to cover the width of the EV. Right above the DRL is the new logo of the brand.

The XEV 9e stands at 4,789 mm in length. It gets a ground clearance of around 207 mm and offers a frunk space of 195L. Meanwhile, the trunk of the vehicle has a 663L at its disposal.

The cabin of the electric SUV has a three-screen setup covering 110 cm of the dashboard with a two-spoke wheel with an illuminated logo. The automaker is offering as many as 5 screens in the EV. The SUV also has features like an air purifier, sunroof with UV ray blocker, Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, HUD with augmented reality on the windscreen, 5G internet, connected car features, built-in Amazon Alexa, cooled console, 60:40 split seats in the second row, telescopic and tilt adjustment for steering, and more.

The brand is offering Level 2 plus ADAS safety features, Secure360 (a feature to monitor the vehicle using a mobile phone), and more. There are other features like six airbags, an electronic parking brake, TPMS, and a driver drowsiness system.

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with the same 79 kWh battery pack, which offers an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. The real-world range of the EV is above 500 km. This battery powers an electric motor that produces 286 bhp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. This power can be used to accelerate the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. There is an option of a 59 kWh battery pack which powers a 231 hp motor. This battery pack can be charged using a 140 kW DC charger