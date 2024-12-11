India launch date of Realme 14x 5G announced: Details

Mumbai: India launch date of Realme 14x 5G was announced. The handset will be launched in the Indian markets on December 18 at 12pm IST. The phone is expected to launch as a successor to the Realme 12X 5G, which was unveiled in India in April.

The handset is confirmed to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The post claims that the upcoming smartphone will be “India’s First IP69 under 15K.” This suggests that the price of the phone in the country will start at under Rs. 15,000.

The Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase in India via the Walmart-backed e-commerce site alongside the Realme India website. The handset is teased to arrive in black, gold, and red colour options. More details about the smartphone will likely be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

An earlier report suggested that the Realme 14x 5G could be equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and a 6,000mAh battery. It has been tipped to arrive in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. In the design teasers, it appears with a triple rear camera setup alongside an LED flash unit.