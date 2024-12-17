Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Kochi after tyre part found on runway

An Air India Express flight traveling from Kochi to Bahrain was forced to make an emergency landing at Nedumbassery Airport due to safety concerns. The flight returned after a part of the tyre’s outer layer was found on the runway, prompting the crew to prioritize safety.

The plane, carrying 104 passengers and 8 crew members, safely landed at 12:30 PM after circling the area for over 30 minutes to burn off fuel, reducing the risk of fire during the landing. Although no technical issues were reported, the decision to return was made as a precautionary measure.

After landing, experts conducted an inspection of the aircraft, including its tyres, to assess the situation. Further decisions about the flight’s continuation were pending based on the results of the safety inspection.