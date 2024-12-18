Kerala HC asks Centre to waive ?120 crore airlift fees for Wayanad rehab

The Kerala High Court has urged the central government to consider waiving around ?120 crore from the ?132 crore billed for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the state since 2006. A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S suggested that waiving this amount would allow Kerala to use the funds for rehabilitating landslide victims in Wayanad. The court further requested the Centre to temporarily relax guidelines under the National and State Disaster Response Funds (NDRF/SDRF) to facilitate this cause and scheduled the next hearing for January 10, 2025.

The court remarked that the timing of the ?132 crore demand, issued in October after Kerala requested financial aid for Wayanad rehabilitation, seemed like a “psychological move.” The Defence Ministry’s demand covers unpaid bills for IAF rescue missions over the years, with over ?100 crore specifically related to operations during the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. The bench appealed to the Centre’s sense of responsibility, stating that since the funds are intended for a “noble cause,” there should be no objection to the waiver.

The ?132 crore demand also includes ?13 crore for IAF rescue operations following the July 30, 2024, landslides that destroyed three villages in Wayanad. The Kerala government received this bill on November 2, 2024, via a letter titled “Settlement of Outstanding Airlift Charges.” The High Court expressed hope that the Centre would consider the humanitarian aspect and allow the funds to be used for the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides.