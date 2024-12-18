Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G were launched in India. These handsets run on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box and will go on sale in the country in the coming days.

Poco M7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999, which gets you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust and Olive Twilight colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of the Poco C75 5G is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. The company states that this is a limited-period offer price. It comes in Aqua Blue, Enchanted Green and Silver Stardust colourways. Both handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The Poco M7 Pro 5G will go on sale starting 12pm IST on December 20, while the Poco C75 5G’s first sale will open a day earlier at 12pm IST on December 19.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,100nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G includes a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Poco C75 5G Specifications

The Poco C75 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600nits peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It carries an octa-core Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s Android 14-based HyperOS skin.

The Poco C75 has a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside an unspecified secondary sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The company has equipped the Poco C75 with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with similar connectivity features as the Poco M7 Pro 5G. It arrives with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance.