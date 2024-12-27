Delhi-NCR Weather: Showers Ease Cold Wave, More Expected on Dec 27

Delhi and its surrounding regions, including Noida and Greater Noida, experienced light rainfall on Friday, December 27, offering temporary relief from the ongoing dry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 12°C in the capital, with a maximum temperature expected around 20°C. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and shallow fog for the evening and night, with similar conditions likely to continue on December 28.

Despite the rain, Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall AQI of 369. Some areas recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category, such as Anand Vihar (401), Dwarka Sector 8 (415), and Patparganj (406). Other regions, including Ashok Vihar (391) and Punjabi Bagh (386), also reported poor air quality. AQI readings between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ while those above 400 are considered ‘severe.’

These pollution levels come after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently lifted Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), initially imposed on December 16 when AQI levels exceeded 400. Stage IV measures had included bans on construction, limits on non-essential polluting vehicles, and hybrid classes for students. While these severe restrictions have been eased, Stages I, II, and III curbs remain in place, with authorities urging residents to minimize outdoor activities during high pollution periods.