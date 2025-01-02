Know most common  sexual fetishes

A fetish is an inanimate object or non-sexual part of the body that arouses sexual desire. A fetish is sexual excitement in response to an object or body part that’s not typically sexual, such as shoes or feet. They’re more common in men. Fetishes come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from the foot fetish mentioned above to a penchant for leather, rubber, or certain aspects of BDSM practices.

A kink refers to a non-standard or unconventional sexual practice or fantasy. It is a broad term to refer to sexual interests outside of what is often considered “vanilla” sex, where a fetish involves a sexual fixation that a person requires to find sex pleasurable.

A sexual or erotic fetish can be defined as an extreme sexual fixation on an object or body part. The object of the fixation is called the fetish, and the person with the fetish is called a fetishist.

Many people with fetishes must have the object of their attraction at hand or be fantasizing about it, alone or with a partner, in order to become sexually aroused, get an erection, and have an orgasm. A person with a fetish might masturbate while they hold, smell, rub, or taste the object. Or they might ask their partner to wear it or use it during sex.

Types of Fetishes

There are a number of examples of specific fetish objects that might be the target of a fetish disorder or simple non-disordered fetish. Common categories these fetishes might fall into include:

Also Read: Follow these effective tips to communicate with your partner in a better manner

Body Parts

Certain body parts, such as feet (foot fetish or podophilia), navels, legs, mouth, nails, etc.

Certain kinds of hair or body hair

Body Features or Fluids

Body modifications such as tattoos or piercings.

Urophilia (sexual interest in activities involving urination)

Coprophilia or scatophilia (activities involving feces)

Lactophilia (lactating breasts)

Menophilia (activities involving menstrual blood)

Mucophilia (sexual interest in sneezing)

Clothing or Materials

Certain items of clothing such as stockings or skirts, or undergarments

Rubber or leather

Footwear or specific kinds of shoes or boots

Non-Sexual Objects

Less common objects such as stethoscopes, pacifiers, or diapers

Necrophilia or only having sexual interest in dead bodies

According to a study, the most common fetishes involve body parts, such as feet, or body features, such as obesity, piercings, or tattoos. The feet are by far the most common. Body fluid, body size, and hair fetishes aren’t far behind.

A sexual fetish is not a disorder by definition, but it can reach that level if it causes intense, lasting distress.