27 migrants dead, 83 rescued after 2 boats overturn

Tunis: 27 migrants, including women and children, died after 2 boats capsized off central Tunisia. Authorities rescued 83 people. The rescued and dead passengers were all from sub-Saharan African countries. They were found off the Kerkennah Islands off central Tunisia. They were trying to reach Europe.

Tunisia is a key departure point for illegal migrants seeking to reach Europe with Italy, whose island of Lampedusa is only 150 kilometres from Tunisia. Each year, tens of thousands of people attempt the perilous Mediterranean crossing, which has seen a spate of recent shipwrecks.

On December 18, at least 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died in a shipwreck off the city of Sfax, with 5 others missing. Earlier on December 12, the coastguard rescued 27 African migrants near Jebeniana, north of Sfax, but 15 were reported dead or missing.