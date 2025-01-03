Know what happens when you sleep with your head elevated

As per health experts, how we position ourselves during sleep can significantly impact our health and comfort. Most people prefer sleeping with their heads slightly raised. But it essential to understand benefits and potential drawbacks of sleeping in this position reveals.

‘When the head is raised during sleep, gravity helps reduce pressure in the blood vessels in the head and neck areas. When the head is slightly elevated at a proper angle, typically between 15-30 degrees, it can help maintain a neutral spine. If the angle is too steep, it might limit blood flow, causing discomfort or stiffness,’ explains Dr Chandril Chugh, senior neurologist and director of Dr Good Deed Clinic.

This position could be particularly beneficial for those battling acid reflux or respiratory issues. Gravity plays a crucial role here, as elevating the head prevents stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus, reducing the risk of nighttime heartburn and discomfort. Research published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology supports this.

Incorrect elevation can lead to problems. Sleeping with the head too high or at an awkward angle can lead to misalignment of the cervical spine, causing strain on the neck muscles and upper back.

According to the experts, elevated head sleeping is particularly beneficial for:

People with acid reflux or GERD

Those with sleep apnea or heavy snoring

Individuals with sinus congestion

People with certain heart conditions involving fluid buildup

Who should avoid it?

People with certain neck or back issues where an elevated position causes more strain.

Individuals with hypotension may experience worsened symptoms due to reduced blood flow to the brain.