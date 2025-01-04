India’s Coastline Grows 47.6% in 50 Years: MHA Report

India’s coastline has expanded by nearly 50% over the past five decades, growing from 7,516 kilometers in 1970 to 11,098 kilometers in 2023-24, according to an MHA report. This significant increase is attributed to updated methodologies for measuring coastal boundaries, which now consider complex coastal features like bays, estuaries, and inlets. Gujarat led this expansion, with its coastline nearly doubling from 1,214 kilometers to 2,340 kilometers. West Bengal showed the highest percentage growth of 357%, increasing from 157 kilometers to 721 kilometers, while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also saw substantial revisions.

The revised measurements stem from the adoption of a more accurate methodology, replacing older techniques that relied on straight-line distances. This approach better captures India’s diverse coastal geomorphology, providing a clearer understanding of its maritime landscape. However, Puducherry was the only region to report a reduction, with its coastline contracting by 10.4% due to changes in coastal dynamics in areas like Karaikal and Yanam. Kerala showed the smallest growth, adding just 30 kilometers over five decades.

These updated figures hold critical implications for future coastal development, including port construction and maritime infrastructure projects. States like Andhra Pradesh are leveraging the expanded measurements to develop ports such as Ramayapatnam and Kakinada Gateway, aiming to boost economic growth, industrialization, and employment. India’s nine coastal states and four Union Territories play an essential role in trade, tourism, and biodiversity preservation, underscoring the importance of accurately mapping and managing the country’s coastline.