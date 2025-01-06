SC Panel Meets Farmer Leader Jagjit Dallewal

The Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC), chaired by Justice (Retired) Nawab Singh, met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday as his hunger strike entered its 42nd day. Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been fasting at the Khanauri border since November 26, 2024, demanding legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops. The committee inquired about his health but could not persuade him to seek medical attention despite his deteriorating condition. Dallewal insisted that farmers’ issues take precedence over his health.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court adjourned a hearing on a contempt petition against Punjab officials to January 10, after the Punjab government informed the court about the scheduled meeting between Justice Singh and the protesting farmers. The petition alleged non-compliance with a previous court order directing the state to provide medical aid to Dallewal. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Punjab, expressed hope for a resolution, stating that the government had successfully persuaded the protesters to engage with the HPC.

The court emphasized the importance of Dallewal’s health, clarifying that its orders aimed to ensure his well-being rather than disrupt his hunger strike. Justice Nawab Singh reiterated his request for Dallewal to accept medical aid, highlighting the farmer leader’s valuable contributions to the cause. The Bench criticized the Punjab government for failing to de-escalate the situation, directing the state to prioritize Dallewal’s health and adhere to its responsibilities. Despite these efforts, Dallewal remains resolute in continuing his protest for farmers’ rights.