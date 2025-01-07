FASTag Mandatory for All Vehicles Starting April 1, 2025

The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to make FASTag mandatory for all vehicles across the state starting April 1, 2025. This measure, aimed at streamlining toll collection and reducing traffic congestion, is expected to significantly impact vehicle owners, particularly those driving four-wheelers. The state government is focusing on ensuring smooth implementation and addressing any challenges vehicle owners may face in adapting to the new mandate.

In addition to the FASTag decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the 2014 Public-Private Partnership Policy to improve the efficiency of the Public Works Department. Governance reforms were also introduced through updates to the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business, designed to enhance transparency and efficiency. These updates include clearer guidelines for presenting cases to the Cabinet, Chief Minister, and Governor, as well as defining the powers and responsibilities of ministers and administrative bodies in legislative and administrative procedures.

The governance reforms aim to streamline decision-making processes and ensure better administrative efficiency. Roles such as guardian ministers, which were predominantly held by Shiv Sena during Eknath Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister, are now a focal point of political debate. BJP leaders, especially in districts like Beed, are pushing to assume these roles, with local workers passing resolutions urging party leadership to secure the positions. This has heightened the political competition within the state.