Commodity Market: Gold price gains for third day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher in Kerala for third day in a row. Gold is priced at Rs 58,480, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7285, up by Rs 25.

In Kerala, gold price gained by Rs 1200 per 8 gram during January 1 to 3. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 360 per 8 gram. Then yellow metal price remained unchanged for three days. Later, on Wednesday, gold price edged higher by Rs 120 and on Thursday by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7938.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 380. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7278.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 350. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.65%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.99%. The current price of silver in India is 95500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened slightly higher on Friday at Rs 78,311/10 gram, which is up by 0.27% or Rs 207. Silver March futures contracts inched higher to open at Rs 92,160/kg, up by nearly 0.5% or Rs 449. Gold prices increased by Rs 1,560/10 grams in January so far while silver prices fell by Rs 4,930/kg in the same period.

In global markets, spot gold was unchanged at $2,670.16 per ounce. Gold has gained more than 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,694.50. Spot silver shed 0.1% to $30.12 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.1% to $957.98 and palladium added nearly 1% to $934.28. All three metals were headed for a weekly gain.