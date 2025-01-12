Explosion Sparks Fire at Chemical Factory in Greater Noida

A massive fire erupted at the Shri Banke Bihari chemical plant in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area on Saturday, following a powerful explosion. The incident sent thick black smoke rising into the sky, visible from far away, creating panic in the vicinity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi stated that over two dozen fire service units had been dispatched to control the blaze. He assured that efforts were being made to prevent any injuries during the incident and to bring the situation under control swiftly.

The fire broke out at the plant located on Dujana Road, and emergency services responded promptly to contain the flames. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents and workers in the area.