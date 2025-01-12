Kerala CM vows strict action against attacks on women

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s commitment to taking strict action against those attacking women’s dignity. Speaking at a CPI(M) district conference, he stated that any form of assault on women, whether verbal, physical, or through gestures, would not be tolerated. The CM reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance toward such acts, highlighting the importance of safeguarding womanhood.

Vijayan also criticized the BJP-led central government for neglecting the poor and undermining states’ financial stability. He alleged that the Centre’s policies are aimed at crippling Kerala’s progress, particularly through attempts to derail the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which has implemented development projects worth ?90,000 crore. He accused the Congress-led UDF of remaining silent on these issues and claimed both BJP and Congress prioritize corporate interests over public welfare. The LDF, he asserted, is focused on eradicating extreme poverty in Kerala by November 2025 and clearing all welfare pension arrears.

In addition, the CM accused the UDF of aligning with communal forces for electoral benefits, citing the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) alleged ties with groups like the Jamaat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India. Vijayan reaffirmed the CPI(M) and LDF’s commitment to opposing communalism in all forms and vowed to uphold the secular fabric of the state while continuing its development-focused governance.