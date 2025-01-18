Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hero launches Xtreme 250R in India: Price, Features

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp launched the Xtreme 250R in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The bike is offered at Rs 1.80 lakh. The Hero Xtreme 250R gets an aggressive street-fighter look.

The bike is supported by a steel trellis frame. This frame is supported by a 43 mm USD fork and a preload adjustable monoshock. Braking is the responsibility of a single disc brakes at both the ends. For added safety the brand is offering switchable ABS. The brakes are mounted on 17-inch wheels. The brand will also offer a digital instrument cluster which will open doors to multiple features.

The Hero Xtreme 250R is a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to produce 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm while revving at 7,250 rpm. The power producing unit is paired to a six-speed gearbox.