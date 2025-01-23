Easy Mantras for Meditation

OM MANI PADME HUM

The first mantra for meditation is Om Mani Padme Hum. When you repeat this mantra in meditation it is said to change your impure speech, actions, and thoughts, into the pure speech, actions, and thoughts of the Buddha.

OM GUM GANAPATAYEI NAMAHA

This mantra is in honour of Lord Ganesha the elephant deity in India, and people repeat the Ganesha mantras for removing mental and spiritual obstacles that are in their way. So, when repeated a minimum of 108 times it is said that it will clear the path in front of you of any queries, questions, doubts, fears, making the path clearer and easier to tread.

RAM

Meditating on the word Ram is said to induce strength in times of difficulty, bravery, and the ability to walk towards fear and triumph. ‘

KAMADEVA MANTRA

The Kamadeva mantra which is associated with enhancing your sex appeal and sensuality when repeated. The words are ‘Om Kamadevaya Vidmahe, Pushpabaanaay Dheemahi, Tanno Ananga Prachodayat’.

RUDRA OR TRYAMBAKAM MANTRA

The Rudra or Tryambakam mantra, which is derived from the oldest text of the Yogic tradition, known as the Rig Veda. The mantra is ‘Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat’. Its profound meaning, invoking protection, health, and immortality, has brought me solace and strength in times of ill health or medical interventions.

GAYATRI MANTRA

Of all the mantras for meditation, probably the most well-known and revered in India, is the Gayatri mantra. It is a mantra of love and enlightenment in honour of the Sun God Savitur and is considered one of the most powerful meditation mantra from the Rig Veda. The mantra is ‘Om Bhur Bhuvah Swah Tat Savitur Varehyam Bhargo Devasya Dhimahi Dhiyo Yonah Prachodayat’.