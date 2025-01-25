Saif Ali Khan attack: Mumbai Police to use facial recognition on suspect

Mumbai Police are set to carry out a digital facial recognition test (FRT) on Shariful Fakir, the main suspect in the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on January 16. Shariful will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina to verify his identity, which is a critical aspect of the investigation. Authorities are working to confirm whether he is the same individual seen in CCTV footage entering the Satguru Sharan building, reaching Saif’s 11th-floor apartment, and fleeing the scene between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. Forensic experts have also received blood samples, stained clothing, and other evidence from the crime scene for further examination.

Police revealed in court that Shariful has been uncooperative during questioning. Investigators found a driving license and Bangladeshi national ID cards on his phone, raising doubts about his actual nationality. They also discovered financial transactions linked to his family in Bangladesh, further deepening suspicions. In light of these developments, the Bandra court has extended Shariful’s custody by five more days to facilitate the completion of the forensic analysis and gather additional evidence.

According to officials, the FRT will be crucial in confirming Shariful’s involvement in the incident, as the CCTV footage is of low quality. The forensic team will analyze facial features from various angles and cross-check them with footage collected from different locations Shariful allegedly traveled through. Investigators believe the test will provide conclusive evidence to establish whether he was indeed present at the crime scene.