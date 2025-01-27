Know bizarre trends to test a relationship

People in relationships try to test their partners. They use several techniques to either know their partner better or to determine if they are with the right person. Social media has pointed out some unconventional methods of testing partners.

Dorito theory: The Dorito theory was a trend on n TikTok. It suggests that compulsive Dorito consumption reflects unhealthy life patterns. Users, unable to resist eating multiple chips despite awareness of their health implications, may be prompted to reassess their careers or personal lives.

Orange peel theory: The viral Orange Peel Theory on the internet suggests that asking a partner to peel an orange can gauge their love. If they comply, it signifies affection; refusal, however, implies trouble.

Green line theory: Green line theory is a method to predict relationship longevity. By analysing couples’ photos, the theory suggests drawing a green line to observe their body language. If both stand straight, it indicates a lasting relationship. A woman leaning in suggests emotional dependency on the man, potentially ensuring longevity. Conversely, if the man leans in more, it signals dependency on the woman, possibly leading to relationship instability.

The box theory: The Box Theory, introduced by TikTok influencers, posits how men assess women within minutes of meeting. They categorise women into three boxes: dating potential, hookup material, or no interest.

The ketchup challenge: The Ketchup Challenge, involves spreading ketchup on the kitchen counter to test a partner’s cleaning skills. Participants gauge if their partner can effectively clean the mess or exacerbate it. This assesses their willingness and ability to assist with household chores.