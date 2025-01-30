EC to Kejriwal: Provide proof of poison claim, don’t link it to Yamuna ammonia levels

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday cautioned AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal against linking the issue of increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna River with his allegations of deliberate poisoning and mass genocide. The Commission stressed that such claims equating the situation to an act of war between nations were serious and needed factual substantiation. Kejriwal was given another opportunity to provide specific evidence regarding his allegations, including details on the type, quantity, and method of poisoning, as well as information on the engineers and techniques used by the Delhi Jal Board to detect the alleged contamination. He was asked to submit his response by 11 a.m. on Friday, failing which the Commission would take appropriate action.

The poll body also clarified that ensuring access to clean water is a governance matter that all governments should address responsibly. It emphasized that the ECI would not intervene in long-standing water-sharing and pollution issues during the election period, especially when legal directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal already govern such matters. The Commission stated that governance institutions should work towards providing clean water without politicizing the matter. It reiterated that it would not engage in arbitrating disputes over water management, particularly when legal frameworks are in place.

In response, Arvind Kejriwal defended his remarks, asserting that his statements were made in “furtherance of an imperative public duty” to highlight the dangerous levels of contamination in the Yamuna water being supplied from Haryana. He argued that the toxicity posed a direct threat to public health and needed urgent attention. Kejriwal’s accusations have drawn sharp criticism from both the BJP and Congress, who have lodged complaints with the Election Commission, accusing him of spreading false information.