Flydubai announces flight services to this city: Details

Dubai: Dubai-based low-budget air carrier Flydubai announced the launch of daily flights to Antalya in Turkey. The new service was announced as part of its seasonal summer operations.

Flights to Antalya International Airport (AYT) will operate from June 5 with a daily service from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). In addition to Antalya, flydubai will restart its seasonal summer routes to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey between June and September. With the addition of its operations to Antalya, flydubai expands its network in Turkey to six points including Ankara, Bodrum, Istanbul Airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Trabzon.

‘ We are pleased to have expanded our seasonal summer network with the start of flights to Antalya. During the busy summer period, we will operate more than 50 flights a week to Turkey where passengers can explore the region’s stunning coastlines and rich history. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board where they can enjoy convenient travel options to one of Turkey’s most beautiful coastal cities,’ Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said.

For its 2025 summer schedule, flydubai will operate to 11 unique seasonal routes including Al Alamein, Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini, Tivat and Trabzon.