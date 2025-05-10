Govt advises media to stop using siren sounds in broadcasts

The Indian government issued an advisory on Saturday urging all media channels to immediately stop using siren background sounds in their broadcasts. Authorities warned that such audio effects could lead to public confusion during actual emergencies and potentially delay timely responses and safety measures.

This advisory follows an earlier directive asking media outlets, digital platforms, and individuals to avoid live or real-time coverage of defence operations or the movement of security forces. The Defence Ministry, citing the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s circular, emphasized that revealing sensitive, source-based information could compromise the effectiveness of military operations and put lives at risk.

To reinforce the seriousness of the advisory, the government referred to past incidents such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking as examples of the dangers of premature reporting. It reiterated that only authorized periodic updates are permitted during anti-terror operations under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules. The advisory called on all stakeholders to be responsible, alert, and maintain the highest journalistic standards in the interest of national security.