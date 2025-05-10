IRCTC announces `Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Tour’: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced the first `Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Tour’ by the Bharat Gaurav tourist train. The tour will start from June 9 to mark the 350th anniversary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.

The tour spanning five nights and six days will showcase the legacy and landmarks associated with Shivaji Maharaj. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the tour last month. Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as Chhatrapati (king) on June 6, 1674, at Raigad Fort, his capital.

The train with seven sleeper coaches, three AC ones and a pantry car will begin its journey from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on June 9 and can accommodate 748 passengers.

Along with IRCTC, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Government of Maharashtra are promoting the tour. It will cover four major forts of Shivaji’s state, namely Raigad, Shivneri, Pratapgad and Panhala.

On day one, the train will reach Mangaon in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, from where the passengers will be taken by bus to Raigad Fort. Next day, the train will reach Pune, from where they will be taken by bus to Shivaji Maharaj’s birth place, Shivneri Fort in Junnar, and also Bhimashankar, a famous religious place.

On day four, the train will reach Satara from where the tourists will be taken to Pratapgad Fort near Mahabaleshwar. The journey will end on the fifth day in Kolhapur, where the tourists will be taken to Panhala Fort and the Mahalaxmi temple.