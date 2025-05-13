Kerala: Kedal Jinson Raja gets life sentence for Nanthancode family murder

In a major ruling that concludes one of Kerala’s most horrific murder cases, the Sixth Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced Kedal Jinson Raja to life imprisonment along with a fine for killing four members of his family in 2017. The murders, committed on April 5 of that year, involved the brutal axe killing of his father, Professor Raja Thankam, mother Dr. Jean Padma, sister Caroline, and a relative, Lalitha. Kedal later attempted to burn the bodies to destroy evidence.

The court found Kedal guilty of multiple charges, including murder, evidence tampering, and assault with a weapon, marking the end of an eight-year-long legal process. During the final hearing, the prosecution demanded the death penalty, citing the calculated and brutal nature of the killings. However, the defense argued for leniency, presenting Kedal’s mental health issues as a mitigating factor. The court ultimately opted for life imprisonment.

Investigations revealed that the killings were driven by deep resentment. Kedal, who had been sent abroad twice for education but failed to complete his studies, often faced criticism from his father. This ongoing tension led to growing animosity, culminating in his decision to buy an axe online and wait for a chance to carry out the murders. The sentencing brings a sense of closure to a case that had deeply shocked the state.