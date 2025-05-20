‘Raid 2’ Hits 200 Crore Worldwide, 150 Crore in India at Box Office

The crime thriller Raid 2, released on May 1, 2025, has quickly become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. Within just 18 days, the film crossed ?150 crore at the Indian box office and entered the ?200 crore club globally, grossing around ?201.50 crore worldwide. Despite tough competition from Hollywood blockbusters like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines, Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has maintained strong and steady box office collections.

The film opened with an impressive ?19 crore on its first day and amassed ?55 crore over the opening weekend. Even with fierce competition in the second week, it continued to perform well, drawing ?6-8 crore on weekdays. The third week saw renewed interest, especially in major urban centers like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Trade reports highlight that the movie collected approximately ?177.50 crore in India and ?24 crore overseas. This makes Raid 2 the second Bollywood film after Chhaava in 2025 to achieve such a milestone. The film’s success builds on the popularity of its 2018 predecessor, Raid, which earned close to ?154 crore worldwide.

Raid 2’s appeal lies in its gripping storyline and strong performances by its cast. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the intense and fearless officer, while Riteish Deshmukh’s portrayal of the antagonist adds gripping tension. Vaani Kapoor delivers a powerful emotional performance, and Saurabh Shukla impresses with his portrayal of a cunning and menacing character. Beyond box office success, the film has sparked conversations around tax reforms, political accountability, and ethics, generating a lively buzz on social media with fans sharing critiques, theories, and memes.