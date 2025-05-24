Acer launches new laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer Swift Neo was launched in India. Acer Swift Neo price in India is set at Rs. 61,990 and is currently available for purchase via Flipkart, the company’s website, and via retail stores. The laptop is offered in a Rose Gold colourway.

The Acer Swift Neo sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED display with 92 percent NTSC and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU with Intel Arc Graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Acer equips the Swift Neo laptop with a 1080p full-HD webcam. It supports Copilot and Intel AI Boost, which are claimed to enhance AI-backed features, including AI apps for video calling and on-device AI processing for improved privacy and efficiency. These features can help users manage multiple tasks simultaneously or perform high-resolution video editing seamlessly.

The company says that the Acer Swift Neo can last for up to eight and a half hours on a single charge. The Flipkart listing reveals that the laptop carries a 55Wh battery with 65W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and dual USB Type-C ports.