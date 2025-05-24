RBI imposes penalty on this bank: Details

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied fines on Union Bank of India and Transactree Technologies Pvt Ltd. The apex bank imposed penalties on these entities for breaching regulatory norms.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Union Bank was fined 63.60 lakh rupees for failing to transfer eligible funds to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund and collecting collateral on small agricultural loans, violating RBI guidelines. Transactree Technologies Pvt Ltd was penalized 40 lakh rupees for non-compliance with P2P lending norms, including improper fund routing and lack of borrower transparency. The RBI emphasized that the penalties are for regulatory lapses and do not reflect on the validity of the institutions’ agreements with customers.