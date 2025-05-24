DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Five expats win Dh50,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Five expats from India, Philippines and Syria  took home Dh50,000 each in the Big Ticket e-draw. Arturo Rodriguez, a 59-year-old technical super attendant from the Philippines is one of the winner. He is staying in Dubai for ,the last 32 years.

Indian expat, Praveen Arun Tellis, a 52-year-old manager in shipping and retail also won with a group of seven friends. Aysha, another Indian expat purchased her winning ticket online (ticket number 275-236701).

Nawar Najem, a 42-year-old deputy marine manager from Syria, won at Big Ticket too. He lives with his family, who joined him seven years ago.

This May, a grand prize of Dh20 million is up for grabs and one lucky winner will get the chance to go home a millionaire on the 3rd of June 2025. Five bonus winners will each walk away with Dh150,000 that same night. The next draw date is June 1, 2025.

 

 

