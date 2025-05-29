Powerful earthquake hits Iran

Tehran: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck in southern Iran at 1:30am UAE local time today. The National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE informed this.

The centre confirmed that the earthquake was not felt in the UAE and had no impact on the country.

Meanwhile, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Tuesday morning. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10km in the south-west of Iran.

More details awaited.