DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Powerful earthquake hits Iran

May 29, 2025, 02:52 pm IST

Tehran: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck in southern Iran at 1:30am UAE local time today. The National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology  in the UAE informed this.

Also Read: Motorola launches latest Edge series smartphone: Price, Specifications 

The centre confirmed that the earthquake was not felt in the UAE and had no impact on the country.

Meanwhile, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Tuesday morning. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10km in the south-west of Iran.

More details awaited.

Tags
shortlink
May 29, 2025, 02:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button