Commodity Market: Gold price fell marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined marginally in Kerala on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 71,160, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8895, down by Rs 40.

Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. Yellow metal price surged by Rs 360 per 8 gram on Tuesday. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 95,040/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 87,120/10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs97,970/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts fell by Rs 778 or 0.81% on Thursday to their day’s low of Rs 94,500/10 gram. Meanwhile, silver July futures contracts were trading higher at Rs 97,647/kg, up by Rs 392 or 0.4%. On Wednesday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,278 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.14%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.5% at $3,262.99 an ounce, its lowest since May 20. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.1% to $3,259.50. Price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $32.93 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,074.90 and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $964.75. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.34% to 925.61 metric tons on Wednesday from 922.46 tons on Tuesday.