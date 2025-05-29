India’s industrial production growth slows in April

New Delhi: India’s industrial production growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in April 2025. As per National Statistics Office (NSO), this decline was due to poor performance of manufacturing, mining and power sectors. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.2 per cent in April 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised upwards industrial production growth for March to 3.9 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3 per cent released last month.

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector’s output growth slightly decelerated to 3.4 per cent in April 2025 from 4.2 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production contracted by 0.2 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent growth a year ago. Power output growth also slowed to 1 per cent in April 2025 against 10.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

The Index of Industrial Production is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.