J-K: Two LeT Hybrid Terrorists Surrender in Shopian During Security Operation

Two hybrid terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered to security forces during a joint operation in the Baskuchan area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The surrendered individuals were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam. The operation was carried out by a combined team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and the 178 Battalion of the CRPF, based on precise intelligence inputs.

During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of weapons from the surrendered militants, including two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, two hand grenades, and two pouches. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the extent of their connections and involvement in terrorist activities.

This surrender comes amid heightened anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley. Inspector General of Police VK Birdi recently confirmed the elimination of six terrorists in two separate encounters in Kelar (Shopian) and Tral, conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF. These intensified efforts follow a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, prompting security forces to ramp up operations to dismantle the region’s terror infrastructure.