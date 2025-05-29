Motorola launches latest Edge series smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai; Motorola Edge 2025 was launched in the US . The Motorola Edge 2025 is priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant It comes in a single Deep Forest shade.

Motorola Edge 2025 runs on Android 15 with Hello UI and sports a 6.7-inch Super HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) pOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge 2025 has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a Sony Lytia 700C 1/1.56-inch sensor. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with a 122-degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The handset offers a Photo Enhancement Engine to reduce noise and improve picture quality.

The Motorola Edge 2025 boasts a new AI Key on the side. By pressing this key, users will gain access to an array of Moto AI features and prompts, including Next Move, Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This.

The Next Move recognises what’s on a user’s screen and provides next steps in real time. The Catch Me Up feature summarises missed notifications that come through while the device is not being used, while the Pay Attention functionality records, transcribes, and summarises conversations or meetings. The Remember This feature memorises information stemming from photos or notes when requested and later recalls key details, context, and facts when prompted. The Motorola Edge 2025 users will also have access to Gemini Live and Google’s Circle to Search.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 2025 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor and SAR sensor. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. The handset includes Hi-Res certified speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Motorola Edge 2025 houses a 5,200mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging (wireless charger sold separately). The battery is claimed to provide up to two days of power on a single charge.