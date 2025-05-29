YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Hires Lawyer in Spying Case, Hearing on June 9 in Hisar

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is facing accusations of spying against India, has appointed lawyer Kumar Mukesh to represent her in the Hisar District Court in Haryana. The lawyer confirmed that Jyoti, currently in jail, has signed the Vakalatnama authorising him to handle her case. The first court hearing is scheduled for June 9. Mukesh stated that he has yet to receive official documents related to the case and will file a bail petition after reviewing all materials within a few days.

Jyoti was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani contact and maintaining consistent communication with a Pakistani citizen. She is accused of meeting a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023. She reportedly travelled to Pakistan twice and passed on confidential information. Her arrest followed her being sent to judicial custody for 14 days on May 26. The case has drawn attention due to the cross-border espionage allegations linked to her international travel and YouTube activities.

Haryana Police are coordinating with other state authorities to further investigate Jyoti’s connections and activities. Inspector General Sarthak Sarangi from the CID Crime Branch mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and that they are verifying her travel records and online content, including visits to locations like Puri, Chilika, and Konark. She was also in contact with a YouTuber from Odisha, and authorities are examining those interactions as part of the broader probe into her alleged espionage.